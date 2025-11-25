Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $38,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,928,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,797,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,822,000 after buying an additional 415,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,723,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,607,453,000 after buying an additional 335,955 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,734,000 after acquiring an additional 160,009 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 50.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 371,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,020,000 after acquiring an additional 124,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $253.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $263.77.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $373,025.25. Following the sale, the director owned 39,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,625,817.25. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $242.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.83 and a 200-day moving average of $253.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 93.26%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

