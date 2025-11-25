Prudential Financial Inc. Has $36.70 Million Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. $GNW

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,717,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,702,567 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $36,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,661,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 27,114,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,112 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,056,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,121,000 after buying an additional 836,192 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 162.4% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,330,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,434,000 after buying an additional 823,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,765,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,518,000 after buying an additional 639,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNW opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $9.15.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 3.01%.The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNW. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Genworth Financial from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genworth Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other news, CEO Rohit Gupta sold 86,406 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $750,004.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 794,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,897,388.40. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

