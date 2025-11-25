ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 94.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 90,528 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $35,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 63.9% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 49.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

NYSE:ESE opened at $224.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $127.17 and a one year high of $229.46.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.19. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 10.37%.The business had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. ESCO Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.77%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

