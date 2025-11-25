Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $34,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 115.4% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 56 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Argus decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $568.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $533.22.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $445.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $474.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.32. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.14 and a 12-month high of $582.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 17.55%.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,615.08. This represents a 36.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

