Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $33,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 53.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,331,000 after purchasing an additional 806,145 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 745,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,674,000 after buying an additional 244,324 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,118,000 after buying an additional 198,444 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,956,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,181,000 after acquiring an additional 120,624 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $199.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.43. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $437.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Charter Communications from $255.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $329.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.18, for a total value of $271,416.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,822.28. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

