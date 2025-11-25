CarMax, Inc. $KMX Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 159.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 462,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284,148 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $31,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 626.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,364,000 after acquiring an additional 778,652 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth $33,872,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 3,921.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 375,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,261,000 after purchasing an additional 366,515 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CarMax by 107.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 340,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at $17,514,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $91.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $41.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on KMX

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.