Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes $5.87 Million Position in Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,870,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9,566.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOND stock opened at $93.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.28. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $88.95 and a 52-week high of $94.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

