56,284 Shares in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF $NULG Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,852.7% in the first quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC now owns 118,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 114,908 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 600,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,984,000 after purchasing an additional 97,424 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 209,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,701,000 after acquiring an additional 95,953 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,512,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,076,000 after acquiring an additional 65,642 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 41,310 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 13.5%

BATS:NULG opened at $96.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.69. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

