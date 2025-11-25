Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 32,714 Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 32,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 40.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $169.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.53 and a 200 day moving average of $164.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.14 and a 12 month high of $218.51.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Targa Resources from $199.00 to $198.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Cfra Research upgraded Targa Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Targa Resources from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $240.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $3,444,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,557.19. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

