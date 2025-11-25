Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $6.08 Million in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $506.82 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $298.00 and a one year high of $566.90. The company has a market cap of $127.19 billion, a PE ratio of -425.90, a P/E/G ratio of 115.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $509.19 and a 200-day moving average of $475.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Capital One Financial boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $519.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total value of $8,817,469.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,115,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,959,138.21. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the sale, the president owned 379,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,558,000. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

