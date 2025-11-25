Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $130,668,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,846,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,219,000 after acquiring an additional 568,565 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,142,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,096,000 after acquiring an additional 445,896 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 147.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 731,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,678,000 after acquiring an additional 436,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 400.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 538,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,436,000 after purchasing an additional 430,843 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $93.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.57. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

