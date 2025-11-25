Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys Shares of 95,268 JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 95,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $136,000.

NYSEARCA JBND opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.65 and a 52 week high of $54.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.60.

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

