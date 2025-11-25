Prudential Financial Inc. Has $31.93 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,019 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $31,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth $25,000. Curat Global LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curat Global LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 132.2% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 61.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Corteva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on Corteva in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Corteva from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.72. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 9.19%.The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,655,240.40. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.