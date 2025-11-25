Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,633 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Strategy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its stake in Strategy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Strategy in the first quarter worth $13,795,000. Finally, Triglav Skladi D.O.O. bought a new stake in Strategy in the first quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategy alerts:

Insider Activity at Strategy

In other Strategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,560.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,974.80. The trade was a 69.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.37, for a total transaction of $10,721,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,890.62. The trade was a 70.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders bought 36,280 shares of company stock worth $3,527,911 and sold 53,177 shares worth $17,122,166. 8.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Strategy Stock Performance

MSTR stock opened at $179.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Strategy Inc has a 1 year low of $166.01 and a 1 year high of $457.22. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 3.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.78.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $8.52. The company had revenue of $128.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.65 million. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.Strategy’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSTR. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Strategy from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $473.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Strategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSTR

Strategy Profile

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.