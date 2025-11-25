Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,583 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $46,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $412,262,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,240,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,735,000 after buying an additional 499,981 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 466,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,398,000 after buying an additional 450,287 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,102,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 381,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,063,000 after buying an additional 243,360 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $366.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.87. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $377.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

