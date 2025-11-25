Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Holdings in Portland General Electric Company $POR

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,183 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 38.8% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 20.9% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 66,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,859,000 after buying an additional 26,753 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on POR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. BTIG Research upgraded Portland General Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:POR opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.67. Portland General Electric Company has a 1-year low of $39.54 and a 1-year high of $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%.The firm had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Portland General Electric news, CEO Maria M. Pope sold 18,896 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $803,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 194,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,737.50. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

