Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 62,096 Shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,096 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Jackson sold 4,568 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $148,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 60,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,265. The trade was a 6.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 524,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,430,732.99. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 105,780 shares of company stock worth $3,688,880 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perdoceo Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average is $32.43. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 20.09%.The business had revenue of $211.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Perdoceo Education has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Perdoceo Education Profile

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.