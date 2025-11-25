Rhumbline Advisers Sells 15,816 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,816 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $42,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. STF Management LP boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.1% during the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 6,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.75.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.11 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Arete Research raised Trade Desk to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.