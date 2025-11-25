Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MIRM

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,951 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.08% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $52,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,540,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,430,000 after purchasing an additional 115,327 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 566,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,511,000 after acquiring an additional 161,867 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $11,071,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $550,000.

MIRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,303.20. This represents a 51.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 9,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $728,023.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,219.45. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 14.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $72.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.99 and a 200 day moving average of $61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $78.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -83.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $133.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.11 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 8.78%.The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

