Rhumbline Advisers Has $43.83 Million Stock Position in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ares Management were worth $43,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,936,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,626,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ares Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,308,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,218,084,000 after purchasing an additional 30,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,454,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $596,280,000 after purchasing an additional 244,286 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,902,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,727,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,278,000 after purchasing an additional 90,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ARES. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ares Management from $175.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.46.

Ares Management Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $150.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.44. Ares Management Corporation has a 1 year low of $110.63 and a 1 year high of $200.49. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.8438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.27%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 128,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $22,971,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,424,538 shares of company stock worth $253,740,251 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

