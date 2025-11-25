Farmers National Bank Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,086 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 706,696 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $102,556,000 after acquiring an additional 69,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.04.

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.1%

AMAT opened at $230.91 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $242.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.60 and its 200 day moving average is $190.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.08, for a total transaction of $936,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 88,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,681,202.08. This trade represents a 4.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

