Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $4.83 Million Holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) $NTB

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,011 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,122 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 207.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTB shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $46.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 28.27%.The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NYSE:NTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.