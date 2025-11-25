Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Tassel Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tassel Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. McMill Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. McMill Wealth Management now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $175.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.05. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $129.38 and a 1 year high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

