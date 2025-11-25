Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc $IVR

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 453,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,449 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 18,061 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 42.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 194,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 57,365 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 34.0% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 14,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IVR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $551.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.77. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of ($22.71) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.5%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

