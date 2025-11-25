ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. $ZIM Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2,111.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 761,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 726,923 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 3,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ZIM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $14.80 to $13.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.70 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $13.42.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

ZIM stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.73.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.65). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 13.22%.The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.88%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

