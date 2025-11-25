Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMRX Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,151 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,762,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,092,000 after acquiring an additional 920,758 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,808,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,916,000 after purchasing an additional 143,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 2,881,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,148,000 after purchasing an additional 31,654 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,525,000 after purchasing an additional 64,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,581,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $12.27. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,216.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $784.51 million for the quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 189.49%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ted C. Nark sold 50,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $586,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 291,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,859.88. The trade was a 14.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nikita Shah sold 131,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $1,571,723.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 146,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,123.76. This trade represents a 47.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,856 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,084. Company insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

