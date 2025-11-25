Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 7,976 Shares of Onity Group Inc. $ONIT

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in shares of Onity Group Inc. (NYSE:ONIT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,976 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Onity Group were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Onity Group by 585.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 109,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Onity Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Onity Group by 44.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Onity Group by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Onity Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onity Group alerts:

Onity Group Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:ONIT opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. Onity Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 37.90 and a quick ratio of 37.90. The company has a market cap of $344.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Onity Group ( NYSE:ONIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.52. Onity Group had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 3.74%.The company had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that Onity Group Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ONIT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onity Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Onity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Onity Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Onity Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ONIT

About Onity Group

(Free Report)

Onity Group Inc, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onity Group Inc. (NYSE:ONIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.