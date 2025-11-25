Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 22,002 Shares of Ardent Health, Inc. $ARDT

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its stake in Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,002 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Ardent Health were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardent Health by 990.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Ardent Health by 1,519.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ardent Health by 140.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ardent Health in the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardent Health by 91.6% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARDT stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.44. Ardent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15.

Ardent Health ( NYSE:ARDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Ardent Health had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 3.24%.The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Ardent Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-1.030 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ardent Health, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners set a $16.00 price objective on Ardent Health in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ardent Health from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Ardent Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ardent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

