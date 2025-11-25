Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 8,215 Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. $UPBD

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,215 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPBD. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,022,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Upbound Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Upbound Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 153,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Upbound Group in the 2nd quarter worth $963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research cut Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Upbound Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Upbound Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upbound Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $43,448.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 90,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,790.55. The trade was a 2.19% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $151,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,373.29. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Price Performance

Shares of UPBD opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. Upbound Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Upbound Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.150 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is 107.59%.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

