NewtekOne, Inc. $NEWT Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,781 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in NewtekOne were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NewtekOne by 74.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 728.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 38.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewtekOne stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. NewtekOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24.

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 15.59%.The firm had revenue of $74.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is currently 34.08%.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,212,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,330.98. This represents a 0.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEWT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a report on Friday, September 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NewtekOne from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NewtekOne in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on NewtekOne in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded NewtekOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

