Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $2.65 Million in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. $NGVC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 67,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the second quarter worth $412,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 104.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NGVC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northcoast Research set a $54.00 price target on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NGVC stock opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $645.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average is $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $336.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.11 million. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

