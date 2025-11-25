Cytokinetics, Incorporated $CYTK Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.7% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 24,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 37.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $323,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,453.09. This represents a 17.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $146,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 140,610 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,534.50. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,358 shares of company stock worth $3,895,365. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $67.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.23. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.36) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue was up 318.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

