Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $40,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,885,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,202,016,000 after purchasing an additional 384,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,839,569,000 after purchasing an additional 51,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,374,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,477,404,000 after purchasing an additional 66,766 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,921,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,278,845,000 after buying an additional 47,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,043,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,846,000 after buying an additional 50,891 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,123.06. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total value of $24,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $22,693,556. This trade represents a 51.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 110,614 shares of company stock worth $53,085,917 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $367.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $430.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.23. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.40 and a 52 week high of $503.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (down from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.43.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

