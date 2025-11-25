ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 419,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,059,000 after acquiring an additional 181,134 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $11,144,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3,156.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 147,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 142,854 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 862,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,251,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Walsh sold 8,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $750,903.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 61,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,334,866.40. This represents a 12.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $98,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 60,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,635.44. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 32,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,993 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $99.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -105.17 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.61.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $227.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.92 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.370-7.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

