Linde PLC $LIN Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,933 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $50,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,638,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,943,654,000 after buying an additional 292,492 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Linde by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,600,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,470,284,000 after acquiring an additional 453,108 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,542,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,511,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,157 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $2,097,793,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,859,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,156,000 after acquiring an additional 40,931 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Linde stock opened at $407.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.95. The company has a market cap of $190.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $406.42 and a fifty-two week high of $486.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Linde’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $516.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.83.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

