Prudential Financial Inc. Has $42.80 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $42,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 700.0% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Price Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $3,849.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,958.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3,895.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $3,076.44 and a one year high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $51.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4,090.00 to $4,262.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AutoZone from $4,800.00 to $4,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $4,200.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $4,000.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,504.00 to $4,499.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,547.56.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,400. This represents a 41.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total transaction of $10,184,889.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,148.40. This represents a 97.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 5,693 shares of company stock worth $23,259,891 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

