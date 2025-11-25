Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 13,254 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. $FOXF

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,254 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 538,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after acquiring an additional 20,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 14.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 711,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 89,232 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price objective on Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Fox Factory Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $589.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.33). Fox Factory had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 17.50%.The business had revenue of $376.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fox Factory has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.920-1.120 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

