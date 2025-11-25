The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103,551 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $45,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 23.4% during the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 7,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 480,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,108,000 after acquiring an additional 97,247 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 702.5% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $313.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.73.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $2,320,697.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $9,106,815.74. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total transaction of $6,956,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,829. This trade represents a 48.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,375 shares of company stock worth $10,374,006. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $290.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.23 and a 1 year high of $293.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

