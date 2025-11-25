Prudential Financial Inc. Has $51.32 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 218.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,063 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $51,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 6.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Gartner by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Gartner by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Gartner by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $280.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $307.00 target price on Gartner in a research note on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gartner from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gartner from $231.00 to $218.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.67.

IT opened at $229.93 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.54 and a twelve month high of $584.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.650- EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

