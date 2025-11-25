Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,147,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,415 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $41,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $129,972,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,533,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,238 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,671,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,391,000 after purchasing an additional 451,355 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 606.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,104,000 after buying an additional 382,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,178,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,572,000 after buying an additional 347,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stag Industrial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Insider Transactions at Stag Industrial

In related news, EVP Michael Chase sold 13,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $509,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,102.50. This trade represents a 58.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry T. Guillemette sold 2,004 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $70,540.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,043.20. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 40,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,621 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $39.57. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.35.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 29.24%.Stag Industrial’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.62%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

