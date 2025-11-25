Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 284,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,278 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $44,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 69.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $211.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.89.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $122.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.28 and its 200-day moving average is $149.86. The company has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $181.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

