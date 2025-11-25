Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases New Shares in Diversified Energy Company PLC $DEC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 162,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Diversified Energy by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 19,572 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Diversified Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 897,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,329,000 after purchasing an additional 39,334 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Diversified Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Diversified Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 287,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Diversified Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Diversified Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. William Blair started coverage on Diversified Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Diversified Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Diversified Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Diversified Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Diversified Energy Trading Up 1.1%

Diversified Energy stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $712.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Diversified Energy Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Further Reading

