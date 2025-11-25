Rhumbline Advisers Has $49.74 Million Position in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 375,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $49,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 28,600.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Barclays lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $136.08 on Tuesday. DTE Energy Company has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.68 and its 200-day moving average is $136.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.