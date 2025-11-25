Rhumbline Advisers Has $48.38 Million Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,526,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,265 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NU were worth $48,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NU by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,435,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785,851 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 38.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,962,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567,865 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of NU by 54.3% in the first quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 32,575,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,745,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,389,000 after buying an additional 194,423 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NU by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,869,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,385,000 after buying an additional 2,373,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Itau BBA Securities raised NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

