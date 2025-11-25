Rhumbline Advisers Has $55.07 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,784 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $55,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,326,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,494,605,000 after acquiring an additional 357,263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,790,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,814,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,148 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 10.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,704,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $770,453,000 after purchasing an additional 440,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,575,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $747,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $496,892,000 after purchasing an additional 33,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at $177.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.43 and a 12-month high of $187.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.01.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,528.20. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

