AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives $211.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $5,259,314.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 40,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,047,211.30. This represents a 39.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,173,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,108,657,000 after purchasing an additional 176,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AMETEK by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,970,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,385,000 after buying an additional 1,908,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AMETEK by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,573,000 after buying an additional 126,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,009,000 after acquiring an additional 104,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AMETEK by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,747,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,352,000 after acquiring an additional 154,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME stock opened at $195.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $145.02 and a twelve month high of $204.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.27 and its 200-day moving average is $184.23. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

