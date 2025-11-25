Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 42,447 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,244,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,447 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $52,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,504,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,718,054,000 after buying an additional 8,273,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,089,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $756,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,269 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 13,826,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $682,456,000 after acquiring an additional 249,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,128,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,162,000 after purchasing an additional 710,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,175,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $354,180,000 after purchasing an additional 110,378 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.19.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:OXY opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.82. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $53.20.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

