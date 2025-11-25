DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 779,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $53,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 200.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $38.90 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of DD stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.81. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of -81.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 103,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $3,334,357.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 92,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,599.61. This trade represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 177,357 shares of company stock worth $5,714,857 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

