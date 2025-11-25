Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,135,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $55,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,572,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,667,479,000 after buying an additional 1,648,071 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,757,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $822,127,000 after acquiring an additional 527,570 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $386,364,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,242,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,214,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,646,000 after purchasing an additional 299,308 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $69.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 10.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $858,112.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,730. The trade was a 46.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,453,722.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,523.97. This trade represents a 22.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.68.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

