iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,209,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86,680 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.44% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $350,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 49,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,364,000 after buying an additional 78,649 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 240,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,250,000 after acquiring an additional 39,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.09 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

